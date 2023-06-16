Comparing Trans-Lux (TNLX) & The Competition

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.65 billion $153.05 million 31.55

Trans-Lux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.04% -9.15% -13.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trans-Lux and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 455 14 2.60

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Trans-Lux’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s competitors have a beta of 0.18, meaning that their average share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trans-Lux competitors beat Trans-Lux on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

