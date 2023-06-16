Comparing Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPP) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital 8.55% 8.92% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Necessity Retail REIT and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.67%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $465.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital $378.59 million 2.29 $45.79 million $0.10 66.70

BrightSpire Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

