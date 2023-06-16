Comparing MediaAlpha (MAX) & The Competition

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MediaAlpha to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.76 MediaAlpha Competitors $4.00 billion $102.43 million -23.83

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.85% -175.11% -6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 798 4804 10155 261 2.62

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.48%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.51%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MediaAlpha peers beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

