Comparing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million 0.19 $320,000.00 ($0.07) -4.30 JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.58 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

