Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

In other news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 8,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,528 shares of company stock worth $126,581. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 336,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

