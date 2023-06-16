Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.38. 581,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,273,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $579.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

