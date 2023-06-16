Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $11.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 62,308 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

