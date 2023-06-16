Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $11.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 62,308 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.