CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Rivals Critical Review

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 343 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|-2,867.37%
|-72.21%
|-18.55%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.84
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|$124.14 million
|-$7.38 million
|55.90
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|191
|1264
|3413
|28
|2.67
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 78.43%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
