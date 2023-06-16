CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Rivals Critical Review

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 343 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,867.37% -72.21% -18.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.84 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $124.14 million -$7.38 million 55.90

Analyst Recommendations

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 191 1264 3413 28 2.67

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 78.43%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

