CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

CMCX opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £469.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($3.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($380.63). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.47). Insiders bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $90,172 over the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

