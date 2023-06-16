Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clicks Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Clicks Group stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

