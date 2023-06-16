Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Clicks Group Trading Up 7.0 %
Clicks Group stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.
Clicks Group Company Profile
