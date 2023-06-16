Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 8,819 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

