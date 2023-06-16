Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.92 and a 200-day moving average of $466.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

