Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

