Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,607,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

