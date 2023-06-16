Claro Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

