Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

