Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

