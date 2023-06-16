Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $474.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

