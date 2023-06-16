Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 8,231 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

BSTZ opened at $17.92 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.