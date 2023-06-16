Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNF stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.
About Clariant
