Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.52 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $471.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
