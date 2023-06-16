Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.52 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $471.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.