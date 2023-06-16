Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.42. 1,714,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,764,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

