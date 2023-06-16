China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,509,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 2,093,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHVKF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Vanke from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF stock remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

