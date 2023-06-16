China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.5 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Stories

