China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

