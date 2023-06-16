China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About China Pharma
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.