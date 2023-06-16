China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,997,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 16,514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

