Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $673,810.08 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chewy Trading Down 2.2 %
CHWY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
