Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sells 32,447 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 3,981,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

