Cheryl Scott Sells 2,365 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 2,193,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

