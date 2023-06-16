Chellitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

