Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

CWSRF stock remained flat at $6.84 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

