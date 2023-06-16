Charles Woodburn Buys 16 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 956 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($191.39).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 956 ($11.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 914.34. The company has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.75).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

