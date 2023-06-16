Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

LON CNA opened at GBX 118.15 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -908.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.74.

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 694,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29). In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £2,029.04 ($2,538.84). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 694,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29). Insiders have bought a total of 701,219 shares of company stock valued at $71,564,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

