Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).
Centrica Trading Up 2.2 %
LON CNA opened at GBX 118.15 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -908.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.74.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
