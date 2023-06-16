Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 52,144 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,549 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 52,144 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Peabody Energy worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,899,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,379,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

