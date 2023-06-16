Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

