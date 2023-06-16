Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,223.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,139.74. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.46 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

