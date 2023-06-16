Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

