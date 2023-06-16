Centre Asset Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

