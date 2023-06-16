Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.