Centre Asset Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

