Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

