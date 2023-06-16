Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.77

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.77 and last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 91841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.45.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.721875 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

