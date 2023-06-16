Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,781. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

