Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period.

SMLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,130. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

