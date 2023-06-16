Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102,358. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

