Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $878.68. 1,525,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,157. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.54 and a 200-day moving average of $624.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

