Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

