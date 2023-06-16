Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,443 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $890.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

