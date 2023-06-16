Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 170,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,847,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,312. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

