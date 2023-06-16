Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFND. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. 9,971 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.46. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

